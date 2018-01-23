Perspective, A Whimsical Photo Series of Food, Flowers and Plants Distorted by Glasses of Water

Taking shape via shadows or fragmentations, my subjects often become more than the singular and expected version of themselves. By utilizing clear forms like cylinders and glasses of water, a watermelon can be multiplied, stretched and flipped as it dances and contorts within the walls of overlapping glass

Photographer Suzanne Saroff has captured a unique way of viewing common sundries such as fruits , flowers , plants and a fish , with her whimsical series “ Perspective “. To get that unique view, Saroff places the item(s) directly behind clear cylinders and water glasses of different sizes filled with different levels of water. These translucent items distort the image into an wonderfully abstract incongruity, making the item appear to be different sizes, shapes and girths within itself. Saroff explained how she came up with the idea in an interview with Booooooom

