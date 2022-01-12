Dave Grohl Battles Supernatural Forces of a Haunted Studio in the Foo Fighters Horror Comedy ‘Studio 666’

In the darkly funny horror movie Studio 666, the incredibly inventive but creatively blocked Foo Fighters rent a haunted studio in Encino to complete their tenth album. As trouble mounts frontman Dave Grohl finds himself battling and embodying evil supernatural forces that demand the completion of the album.

The film, which will be released in theaters on February 25, 2022, stars all the members of the band plus Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega, and Jeff Garlin.