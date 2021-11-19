Jason Sudeikis Plays a Passive-Aggressive Swim Coach in the Foo Fighters Music Video for ‘Love Dies Young’

In the music video for the new Foo Fighters single “Love Dies Young”, actor Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) portrays a passionate but rather passive-aggressive coach who takes turns berating and adoring members of a synchronized swim team in the locker room. When the team hits the water, the faces of each member of the band are superimposed onto the bodies of actual swimmers.

A video for champions.

When the song/routine is finished, a strange object is found floating in the pool that sends everyone running. And in a very clever callback to the iconic 1980 comedy Caddyshack, the janitor (guitarist Pat Smear) picks it up and takes a bite.