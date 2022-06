Musician Plays Incredible Cover of the Foo Fighters Song ‘Everlong’ on Shopping Mall Piano

Musician Glaucio Cristelo of Piano Rock performed an incredibly buoyant cover of the Foo Fighters song “Everlong” on a piano at the Barra Shopping Center in Rio de Janeiro. Cristelo appeared to be having a really good time, staying on his feet throughout the entire song.

Live at Barrashopping (Rio de Janeiro/Brazil) on may 08th 2022

Cristelo performs quite often at this location.

