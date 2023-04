Designer Folds Jeans Using a Single Snapping Motion

Turkish fashion designer Musab Kaya folds the jeans in his Istanbul store with an amazing singule snapping motion. Sometimes he does it with one hand, other times with two. Sometimes he tosses the trousers into the air to fold them. This is not only time-saving but quite efficient in keeping the store tidy for guests at all times. This unique talent must be in his genes.