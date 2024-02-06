Fluffy City Cat Races Her Human Every Time They Go Outside When Visiting the Countryside

A gorgeous Siberian forest cat named Rackarkatten, who lives in Stockholm for most of the time, really lets loose when she accompanies her humans to their house in the countryside. In fact, this idle city cat runs like the wind when she’s out in nature, always beating her human Magnus whenever they race.

This fluffy cat reveals that she loves to run fast like a cheetah. To satisfy her passion, her human starts having races with her in their backyard. Since they started, she’s never lost.

And like any good Siberian, Rackarkatten loves snow.

Here’s Rackarkatten at home in the city.