Beautiful Glass Flower Mosaics Adorn the Walls of Newly Remodeled 28th Street Subway Station in NYC

The station artwork depicts seven flowering plants that are sourced from the Madison Square Park Conservancy’s Perennial Collection. The flowers include Red Buds, Magnolias, Hellebores, Witch Hazel, Daffodils, Hydrangea and Camellia. The blooming plants were chosen as a representation of plant species that withstand changing climate conditions of the city…Blum’s intent was to capture some of the magic of the nearby park, regarded as an urban sanctuary, and to enhance the station environment for transit riders.