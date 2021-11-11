Gorgeous Floral Interpretations of Great Works of Art

British artist Harriet Parry brilliantly combines floral design with great works of art from a variety of genres for her wonderful series “Flower Interpretations”. The results are amazing floral arrangements that mimic the original image in shape and color palette. According to Parry, this creativity comes both from her love of nature and her experience in fine art.

Combining her love of flowers and nature, with her background in Fine Art, Harriet Parry produces playful pieces. …Referencing both contemporary and historical, art, fashion and film, she seamlessly unites these with the world of floral design. This approach is particularly evident in her series “Flower Interpretations”

via Everlasting Blort