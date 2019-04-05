Majestic Handmade Flower Crowns for Dogs and Cats

A college professor named Yardley who lives in San Diego, California creates uniquely majestic faux flower crowns for dogs, cats, and even humans. Yardley named her company, Freya’s Floral Co., after her beautiful Australian shepherd who is often a bright-eyed model for Yardley’s original and custom designs.

I received such positive feedback that I decided to begin making crowns for other dogs to spread the love. Now I make them for dogs and people! After some time I felt ready to venture off and create a brand for these floral crowns and watch them flourish. So, here we are. This is a small business that I hope grows to inspire and adorn you and your pup!

These crowns and other floral designs are available through Freya’s Floral Co.

