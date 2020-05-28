Detailed Watercolor Illustrations of the Floor Plans of Houses Featured in Movies and TV Shows

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Bulgarian artist Boryana Ilieva of Floorplan Croissant created watercolor illustrations that depict floor plans of houses that are used in movies and television shows. Using her architectural skills, Ilieva pays close attention to the details in the design and the decor of the set in order to “form a ghost matrix” that seeks to find hidden clues within the plot.

…being an architect herself and a passionate film admirer Boryana senses a general gap between cinema and architecture, or in other words, a state where architects simply won’t watch enough film, at least not as phantasmal explorers. So her work is based on extracting floor plans of main character houses in notable films as she believes a film floor plan forms a ghost matrix around which directors not only build plots but place hidden messages.

Prints can be purchased through Ilieva’s Floorplan Croissant Society 6 Shop.

via My Modern Met