Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Brilliant Hand Drawn Flip Board Animation of a Swimming Squid Powered by a Cordless Drill

by at on

Drill Animation

Federico Tobon aka Wolfcat , a maker and artist in Los Angeles, created a wonderful 24-frame flip board animation of a squid happily swimming diagonally across the page. While the animation would eventually end up living in a handmade wooden viewing box, Tobon brilliantly tested out the flow of the animation using the quick rotations of a cordless drill.

I had to test it with the drill. This is not the final form but it’s fun to see it working. Next I’m building a box. This post wasn’t sponsored by Milwaukee by the way

via Doodlers Anonymous, Nerdcore

Related Laughing Squid Posts






Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!





Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.
Back to Top of Blog
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved. Privacy Policy