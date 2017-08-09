A Brilliant Hand Drawn Flip Board Animation of a Swimming Squid Powered by a Cordless Drill

Federico Tobon aka Wolfcat , a maker and artist in Los Angeles, created a wonderful 24-frame flip board animation of a squid happily swimming diagonally across the page. While the animation would eventually end up living in a handmade wooden viewing box, Tobon brilliantly tested out the flow of the animation using the quick rotations of a cordless drill.

I had to test it with the drill. This is not the final form but it’s fun to see it working. Next I’m building a box. This post wasn’t sponsored by Milwaukee by the way