‘Flight of the Bumblebee’ Played Lightning Fast on a Sopranino Recorder
Musician Miguel Lawrence performed an incredible rendition of the classic Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov composition “Flight of the Bumblebee” on sopranino recorder at lightning-fast speed without missing a bit. Lawrence was accompanied by David Perkins on piano for this performance, which took place at The Riverhouse Barn Arts Centre in Walton-on-Thames, England in March 2023.
Flight of the Bumble Bee (from ‘The Tale of Tsar Saltan’) by Nikolai RImsky-Korsakov arranged for sopranino recorder and piano.
