‘Flight of the Bumblebee’ Played Lightning Fast on a Sopranino Recorder

Musician Miguel Lawrence performed an incredible rendition of the classic Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov composition “Flight of the Bumblebee” on sopranino recorder at lightning-fast speed without missing a bit. Lawrence was accompanied by David Perkins on piano for this performance, which took place at The Riverhouse Barn Arts Centre in Walton-on-Thames, England in March 2023.

Flight of the Bumble Bee (from ‘The Tale of Tsar Saltan’) by Nikolai RImsky-Korsakov arranged for sopranino recorder and piano.

Other Classical Covers on a Sopranino Recorder

via Tom Scott

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.



