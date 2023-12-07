Fleetwood Mac’s ‘The Chain’ Sung as a Sultry Jazz Song From the 1970s

Postmodern Jukebox teamed up with award-winning jazz singer Tawanda Suessbrich-Joaquim to perform the Fleetwood Mac song “The Chain” as a gorgeous sultry jazz song from the 1970s.

Meet Tawanda Suessbrich-Joaquim – Tawanda, for short. She’s the winner of the 2021 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Competition – and as soon as you hear her sing, you’ll understand why. Here’s our take on the 1977 Fleetwood Mac classic, “The Chain,” with a homage to the iconic work of ’70s jazz legends like Herbie Hancock, Freddie Hubbard and others.