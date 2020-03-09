Flatten the Curve, An Informational Graphic About the Importance of Preventing the Spread of Coronavirus

Dr. Siouxsie Wiles, an Associate Professor and Head of the Bioluminescent Superbugs Lab at the University of Auckland, partnered with illustrator Toby Morris and The Spinoff to create “Flatten the Curve” an ingenious informational grahpic that shows the importance of preventing the spread of viruses like COVID-19 and avoid overwhelming healthcare systems.

Wiles also explains the three phases of the virus: containment, transmission, and “flattening the curve”.

Our aim will be to keep phase two of the epidemic curve as flat as possible, keeping the number of cases reported each day as low as we can. If we can achieve that, it’ll mean we’ll be able to treat everyone who needs treating. We can all help with this by washing our hands regularly, avoiding touching our mouth, nose, and eyes, and staying away from other people when we are sick. This also means calling ahead if you feel sick and want to go to the doctor or hospital. The last thing we need is loads of our healthcare workers in isolation because they’ve been exposed to Covid-19.