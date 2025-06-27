Italian Mechanic Transforms Junked Fiat Panda Into the World’s Narrowest Fully Functional Car

Italian mechanic tutti pazzi per marazzi (everyone’s crazy about Marazzi) transformed an aqua colored Fiat Panda from the junkyard into an incredibly narrow single seat car with a working engine. This “Flat Fiat”, which is most likely the narrowest car in the world, is fully functional despite it being only slightly wider than its single headlight.

(translated from Italian) I CREATED THE NARROWEST CAR IN THE WORLD

It all started here. From our car scrapyard, but above all from a crazy idea.

Imagination, patience and days of work.

A year of cuts, welding, mistakes and laughter.

A year chasing something that no one had ever done:

the narrowest Panda in the world.