A Flamethrowing Electric Guitar Built From Car Scraps

Andy George of How To Make Everything put his industrial and musical skills to excellent use with his idea to build a playable Mad Max: Fury Road Coma-Doof Warrior style electric guitar with a working flamethrower attached. Before George got started, he floated the idea past online guitar lesson teacher extraordinaire Marty Schwartz, who gave him some advice on building the guitar itself.

We’ve made a few basic instruments out of easy materials sourced from scratch but next, let’s explore a more complicated instrument this time. Instead of making it from scratch, we’re starting from discarded trash. Let’s see if I can make an electric guitar from car parts. Naturally, it wouldn’t be complete without built-in flamethrower. but first I want to get some advice from someone who knows a little bit about guitars.