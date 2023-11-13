Lovestruck Flame Bowerbird Performs a Dramatically Expressive Dance For Potential Mate

A lovestruck flame bowerbird in Papua, New Guinea performed a dramatically expressive dance for a female of his species. He dilates his eyes and swoops his wings in an unapologetic show of his interest in mating with her. Unfortunately, as he is about to finish his dance with a large gesture, another male showed up, ruining chances for all.

One final flourish to cap weeks of effort. But something’s wrong. His rival is back and at the worst possible moment what should he do? For the female the moment has gone. Sometimes, no matter you do, things just don’t work out.