Wide-Mouthed Fish Filled With Plastic Bottles Sits on the Beach to Remind Visitors About the Environment

As part of World Environment Day 2018, artist Janardhan Havanje created a definitive statement sculpture on the sands of Malpe Beach in Mangalore, India. Using iron rods, Havanje created a sculpture of a fish that’s 10 feet tall and 8 feet wide and has a big, open mouth to “swallow” the plastic bottles that had been collected from the beach. The fish sits on the beach to remind visitors and locals about the effect of plastic on the environment.

via The Managlorian