The Very First Two Hours of the Newly Introduced MTV



Max Speedster shared an incredibly nostalgic video that encompasses the first two hours of the introduction of MTV to the world (or at least New Jersey) on Saturday, August 1, 1981, at 12:01 AM Eastern Time.

The video starts off with a Space Shuttle countdown, the iconic launch of Apollo 11, and the planting of the MTV flag, during which the famous phrase “Ladies and gentlemen, rock and roll” was uttered. T he first music video to air was The Buggles song “Video Killed the Radio Star”. The new VJs then introduced themselves, and from there the world as we knew it was no more.