How People in the South Celebrate the First Day of Fall

A woman in the South of the United States sees it’s the first day of fall on the calendar and excitedly prepares her house, food, and herself for the incoming season. With an autumnal scarf around her neck and a hot pumpkin spice coffee in her hand, she goes outside only to find that the temperature still reads summer. Apparently, It’s a Southern Thing.

Everyone knows how Southerners act when the calendar tells us it’s Fall. We pull out sweaters and blankets and fuzzy slippers – only to walk outside and find it’s still 80 degrees outside. Sometimes, a true fall doesn’t arrive until late November or early December and, then, it lasts only a week or so.

