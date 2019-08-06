Laughing Squid

South Bend, Indiana Firefighters Set Up Ladders to Help Trapped Raccoons Escape a Burning Warehouse

Fast-thinking fire fighters from the South Bend Fire Department in South Bend, Indiana, very thoughtfully set up an arrangement of ladders that allowed a family of raccoons inside a burning warehouse in Rum Village Park to safely escape to terra firma.

The firefighters were more than happy to do whatever necessary to save every life inside.

Some people would ask, “Why save the raccoons?” Life safety and property conservation are two priorities on a fire scene. Thanks to our crews for taking a few minutes to let the raccoons escape!

The photos and video was captured by Paul Bierwagen, a South Bend native who now lives in Michigan.





