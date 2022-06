Artist Draws Murals With the Char of a Flaming Stick

Chinese artist Super Brother Fire Stick quickly draws incredible murals on the side of a barn using the char from a burning stick that he set on fire. His creations include a bull, a proud soldier on horseback (drawn upside down), and Shiva, the multi-armed goddess (also drawn upside down). More of the artist’s work can be found on his Douyin page.

