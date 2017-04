Fiona, the surprisingly adorable baby hippopotamus who was born prematurely at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, slept contentedly while sitting in a big blue tub. During her nap, Fiona repeatedly stuck out her tongue in an effort to suckle in her dream, much like human babies will do while sleeping.

Sweet dreams! Like human babies, Fiona occasionally suckles in her sleep. Caregivers say that the 9-week-old hippo has been an active dreamer since she was born.

