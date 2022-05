Finnegan the Fox Shows Off His Newly Dug Dens

The wonderfully playful Finnegan Fox enjoys digging new dens for himself and is always very excited to share his handiwork with his human Mikayla Raines of Save-A-Fox Rescue. Sometimes he even tries to take Raines into his den and at other times he likes to show off his skills to the rest of the animals who live with them.

Finnegan digs another impressive den as Schizo the cat and Vixie watches in awe!