Finlandia Hymn Played on Four Electric Toothbrushes

The Finnish engineer of the Device Orchestra brilliantly programmed four electric toothbrushes to play the most famous song of his country “Finlandia Hymn”. This buzzing quartet did a respectable job of replicating the anthem while touring past the beautiful lakeside country.

Finlandia Hymn (from Sibelius’s Finlandia) on four electric toothbrushes, filmed lakeside in my beautiful home country, Finland. Finlandia, Op. 26 by Jean Sibelius is probably the most well known Finnish classical piece and Finlandia Hymn is a part of it. I decided to play that in my first outdoors video.

The Device Orchestra also performed a buzzy cover of the a-ha song “Take On Me” and, with the addition of a credit card machine, epilator, ladyshave, and three typewriters, performed a unique version of the Queen song “We Will Rock You”.

via MetaFilter