A Rich, Dramatic Fingerstyle Cover of the Survivor Song and Rocky III Theme ‘Eye of the Tiger’

Alexandr Misko, the remarkably talented Russian guitarist about whom we’ve previously written, performed a wonderfully rich and dramatic fingerstyle rendition of the classic Survivor song “Eye of the Tiger“, which also served as the theme song from the film Rocky III and one of Misko’s favorite songs from the era.

This is one of the best rock songs from 80’s and I’ve tried my best to capture the meaning and emotions of the tune in my arrangement. I really hope you will like it!

This and several other fingerstyle songs are from Misko’s album entitled “Beyond the Box“