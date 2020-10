The remarkably talented Alexandr Misko (previously) performed a voice and guitar medley of classic songs by Eminem. The Russian musician nailed the vocals as he played guitar, using his distinct percussive acoustic tapping technique to accompany the complicated rhythm of the lyrics.

“Eminem Medley” – 3 classic Eminem songs performed by a wanna-be Russian rapper on a single guitar with a percussive fingerstyle twist.