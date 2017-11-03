How the Physiology of Dying Cells Can Help Scientists Find a Cure For Aging and Disease

After all, these studies have been carried out on mice, there’s no guarantee the same therapies would work in us to the same extent, but they are proof of concepts to learn more about how we can modify our own healthspan we need human trials. We’ve only covered a tiny part of the research that’s being done right now and only scratched the surface of these ideas.

The ever insightful design house Kurzgesagt took another look at the subject of aging, this time focusing on the specific physiology that causes humans to age and how scientists are looking into various ways of minimizing aging and warding off diseases such as skin cancer, Alzheimer’s disease and multiple sclerosis by removing dying senescent cells from the body. Much of these senolytic strategies have been proven in mice, but not yet in humans, a much larger that organizations such as LifespanIO are willing to take on with the proper funding..

