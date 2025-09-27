How to Make Austrian Apricot Dumplings That Were a Favorite of the Highly Inbred Emperor Ferdinand I

Max Miller of Tasting History prepared an Austrian recipe for apricot dumplings from the early 19th century that had been a favorite of Emperor Ferdinand I. As he was preparing these mouth-watering treats, Miller explained that Ferdinand had a great many physical problems, such as hydrocephalus and epilepsy, due to royal inbreeding amongst the Hapsburg monarchy.

Ferdinand I of Austria was emperor in name only. Incredibly inbred, Ferdinand had various disabilities and ailments that affected his ability to rule, though it’s said that he spoke five languages and was very witty. As the empire was run by others, not much is written about Ferdinand’s rule, but one thing that he did do as emperor was to demand dumplings at every meal.

According to various sources, Ferdinand I didn’t show much interest in most things due to his frail and failing physical health, however he was absolutely enamored with the dumplings that were served to him by a peasant family when his traveling party sought shelter from a rainstorm.

A lady and her husband had just prepared a dinner of dumplings made with coarse flour. This was the epitome of peasant food. And so the emperor had obviously never tried it before. But being good hosts, the couple said, “Would you like to share our dumplings with you?” And Ferdinand said,”Don’t mind if I do.”

The palace was horrified, however the only time Ferdinand asserted his authority was when they told him to stop eating dumplings.

“Kaiser bin ich und Knödel muse ich haben. Emperor am I and dumplings I must have.”