Stylish Portable Bluetooth Speakers That Replicate the Look of Iconic Fender Guitar Amplifiers

Fender has introduced a new line of portable, battery operated bluetooth speakers that perfectly replicate the look of their iconic amplifiers. The speakers come in two different styles, the Monterey and the Newport, both of which draw inspiration from their classic ’68 Custom amplifiers.

Our Bluetooth speakers are designed to fit into any décor, so we gave them a look inspired by our classic ’68 Custom amplifiers— Every detail, from the protective speaker grille to the witch-hat knobs, amp jewel and control labels came from these classic designs.

via Airows, The Awesomer