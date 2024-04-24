Caretaker Feeds Grapes to Hungry Hanging Bats

A caretaker at the San Antonio Zoo fed yummy grapes to pair of truly adorable Malayan flying foxes. Because the bats were hanging upside down at quite a height, the caretaker used a very long tweezer to bring the grapes close to their mouths, making the fruit look like lollipops.

These bats are very important to the environment and the zoo is caring for them to encourage their safety and their future propagation.

Bats like these Malayan flying foxes are just one of over 1,400 species of bats found worldwide, which perform critically important environmental services including plant pollination and insect control. Plus, who can’t appreciate these adorable faces.

These bats returned to San Antonio for the first time since the 1980s.