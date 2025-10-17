Woman Feeds Fresh Fruit to an Apple-Loving Porcupine Who Lives in Her Backyard

When a woman named Kari bought a house in Maine, she found out that she also inherited a spiky little resident who left tracks in the snow of her yard. One day, Kari met the porcupine, whom she named Albert, and saw that he was limping. She reached out to a wildlife rescue organization who told her to monitor Albert and feed fresh fruits. Alfred was more than happy to oblige, getting closer to her and letting her know that apples were his favorite.

The mission was simple. Monitor his condition regularly and feed him tons of fresh fruits until he’s strong enough to climb trees again. She started feeding Alfred a variety of citrines and apples. Alfred loves apples.

When Brielle Randeiro, an Associate Video Editor/Producer for The Dodo learned about Alfred’s diet, she sent over a beautiful fruit basket for him to enjoy.

He visited every day for his daily snack, and he appeared to grow stronger. At this point, I wanted in on the action.I decided to pull some Dodo strings and send Alfred a very special gift to celebrate his fast approaching recovery.