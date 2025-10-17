Woman Feeds Fresh Fruit to an Apple-Loving Porcupine Who Lives in Her Backyard

When a woman named Kari bought a house in Maine, she found out that she also inherited a spiky little resident who left tracks in the snow of her yard. One day, Kari met the porcupine, whom she named Albert, and saw that he was limping. She reached out to a wildlife rescue organization who told her to monitor Albert and feed fresh fruits. Alfred was more than happy to oblige, getting closer to her and letting her know that apples were his favorite.

The mission was simple. Monitor his condition regularly and feed him tons of fresh fruits until he’s strong enough to climb trees again. She started feeding Alfred a variety of citrines and apples. Alfred loves apples.

When Brielle Randeiro, an Associate Video Editor/Producer for The Dodo learned about Alfred’s diet, she sent over a beautiful fruit basket for him to enjoy.

He visited every day for his daily snack, and he appeared to grow stronger. At this point, I wanted in on the action.I decided to pull some Dodo strings and send Alfred a very special gift to celebrate his fast approaching recovery.

@alfred_eats

Always happy for an Alfred visit! It’s been extremely *hot* here in ME, so I was guessing A may show up for a little summertime reprieve :) He’s happily enjoying a juicy peach in the heat. Love this fella. Carry on Alfred ?? #maine #fyp #porcupine #mainelife #cute #animals #cuteanimals #nature #wildlife #rural #rurallife #best #animalsoftiktok #alfredeats #?? #nature #summer #??#naturelovers #neighbors #critters #munch #asmr #hello #visit #peaches #lovehim #hot

? original sound – Alfred the Porcupine
@alfred_eats

On the list of things I never thought I’d do: catch a porcupine??? Bernie made it to rehab! Diagnosis: severe mange, thankfully it’s treatable and we can (likely) expect a return home this Spring, just in time for mating season? What an adventure. Many of you asked if there was any way to help, so I’ve included the link for Acadia Wildlife Center where Bernie is staying. So much knowledge and compassion in caring for these sweet critters ? https://acadiawildlife.org/campaigns/donate-2/ #maine #winter #fyp #porcupine #mainelife #cute #animals #?? #cuteanimals #nature #wildlife #rural #rurallife #mange #wild #animalsoftiktok #alfredeats #wildliferehab #neighbors

? Homestead – John Smith

@alfred_eats

If you’d told me a year ago, I’d fall in love with a porcupine…?? Year in review with my favorite spiky little neighbor ?? #fyp #maine #wildlife #ruralliving #rural #porcupine #nature #?? #animals #cute #mainelife #northamericanporcupine #cuteanimals #neighbors #alfredeats #oneyear

? original sound – Alfred the Porcupine
@alfred_eats

Snowy Alfred ?? He’s been busy hunting for acorns beneath the snow. Hello Maine, winter :) #fyp #maine #wildlife #ruralliving #rural #porcupine #?? #nature #animals #cute #cuteanimals #northamericanporcupine #mainelife #bestneighbors #alfredeats #besttimeoftheday #winter #crunchy

? original sound – Alfred the Porcupine
Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.



Recent Posts