FedEx Driver Stops to Dunk a Single Hoop With Teen Playing Basketball By Himself

A FedEx driver who was making neighborhood deliveries stopped his truck and ran over to a house where a teenage boy was shooting hoops by himself. The boy seamlessly tossed the ball to the driver who dunked it, said thank you, and then ran right back to his truck to continue his route.

When Hudson told his parents about what happened, they didn’t really believe him. Luckily there was video.

It was days later when my son told me the FedEx guy stopped to shoot with him, and I kinda tonight he was messing with me until I pulled up the security camera.