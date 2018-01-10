Williamsburg, Virginia father Mark Bundy , who is busy blowing leaves around the yard, falls over when his two kids surprise him by jumping out of a giant leaf pile. We previously wrote about Bundy using a leaf blower to push his son around on a tricycle .

