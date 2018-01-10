Williamsburg, Virginia father Mark Bundy, who is busy blowing leaves around the yard, falls over when his two kids surprise him by jumping out of a giant leaf pile. We previously wrote about Bundy using a leaf blower to push his son around on a tricycle.
Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email
Loading...
Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.