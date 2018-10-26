Laughing Squid

A Loving Father Discovers a Year’s Worth of His Five Year Old Son’s Wonderful Questions to Google Home

In a heartwarming animation entitled “OK Google” by Brett Gaylor and Darren Pasemko, an amused father finds a year’s worth of his five year old son Rowan’s questions to Google Home. Many of the questions were typical of a frustrated youngster, but overall his father found that his son was on the right track with what he wanted to know about the world.

When a father finds a year’s worth of his 5-year-old son’s Google voice searches, he inadvertently realizes there might just be a new member of his family.

In many ways, the subject of this animation is the reverse of Colin Levy‘s excellent film about finding his grandfather’s memory book, but the sense of family is very much the same .

