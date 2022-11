A Touching Video of a Daughter Learning ‘Moon River’ With Her Father Over Her First Seven Years of Her Life

Musician Paul Barton, who plays the piano for elephants and monkeys in Thailand, shared a touching video of his daughter Emilie sitting with him and learning how to play “Moon River” on the piano over the first seven years of her life.

“Moon River” with our daughter Emilie from baby to 7-years-old.

Emilie has gotten so good at the song that she sang while playing, performed a beautiful solo version, and even performed it for her adopted dog Sharkey.