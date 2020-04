Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Frankie Mannella, who is an improv artist and choreographer, hilariously becomes a squawking, clumsy dinosaur whenever one of his daughters calls out for “Dadosaur”. Mannella instantly changes his stance, hunches over and begins destroying anything in his path. This includes enjoying the Easter cake, taking out the garbage, working out, carrying milk and even enjoying prepared breakfast in bed.

Mannella’s daughters are fully entranced by their father’s routine, his wife Christine? Not so much.