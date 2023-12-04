Post-Apocalyptic Video Game ‘Fallout’ Has Been Turned Into a Live-Action Series on Amazon Prime Video

The popular RPG video game Fallout has been turned into a live-action Amazon Prime Video series by producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, formerly of the HBO series Westworld. Like the series of games, the plot centers around a retrofuturistic world where those who had the benefit of surviving by living in vaults are thrust into an unforgiving post-apocalyptic landscape filled with unique threats of all kinds.

200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them

The series will be available to stream starting on April 12, 2024 on Amazon Prime Video.

