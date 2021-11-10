An Amusing Fake Italian Coffee Name Generator

Real Italian Gloria Capano of The Curious Explorer has created the very amusing “Fake Real Italian Coffee Name”, an AI (Angered Italians) bot that generates exotic-sounding names for a simple cup of java. Capano uses humor and gentle sarcasm to point out how countries everywhere have created Italian-sounding names for their proprietary blends.

Every year an increasing number of Italians are victim of the “Fake Italian Coffee syndrome”. If in the past, the phenomenon was circumscribed in North America and Switzerland, nowadays Italians can find coffee with fake Italian names everywhere, even in Italy.

via Boing Boing