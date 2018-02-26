Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon Set Books on Fire in the Upcoming HBO Film ‘Fahrenheit 451’

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

A little knowledge is a dangerous thing

In a fiery teaser for the upcoming HBO film Fahrenheit 451 adapted from the Ray Bradbury classic book of the same name, a fireman named Guy Montag (Michael B. Jordan) and his supervisor Captain Beatty (Michael Shannon) gleefully speak out against the dangers of the written word (“insanity, chaos”) to classrooms full of compliant kids and burn away any trace of these harmful ideas using the great equalizer of fire.

Fahrenheit 451 is based on Ray Bradbury’s classic novel. In a future where the media is an opiate, history is rewritten and “firemen” burn books, Jordan plays Guy Montag, a young fireman who struggles with his role as law enforcer and with his “mentor”, played by Shannon.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog. Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP