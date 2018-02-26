Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon Set Books on Fire in the Upcoming HBO Film ‘Fahrenheit 451’

A little knowledge is a dangerous thing
In a fiery teaser for the upcoming HBO film Fahrenheit 451 adapted from the Ray Bradbury classic book of the same name, a fireman named Guy Montag (Michael B. Jordan) and his supervisor Captain Beatty (Michael Shannon) gleefully speak out against the dangers of the written word (“insanity, chaos”) to classrooms full of compliant kids and burn away any trace of these harmful ideas using the great equalizer of fire.
Fahrenheit 451 is based on Ray Bradbury’s classic novel. In a future where the media is an opiate, history is rewritten and “firemen” burn books, Jordan plays Guy Montag, a young fireman who struggles with his role as law enforcer and with his “mentor”, played by Shannon.
Based on the groundbreaking novel by Ray Bradbury. #Fahrenheit451 comes to @HBO this May! ???? https://t.co/spKM2WNFhU
— Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) February 27, 2018