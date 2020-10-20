Humorous Face Masks Made Out of Food

Danish design studio Hej has created a playful series of face masks made out of food. The thought behind this series was to make the idea of wearing a face mask more pleasant, and approachable. Masks, no matter how cool they are, are off-putting and “sterile”. These masks, which are made from cabbage, fennel, tortillas, and other edibles, are not protective at all but they do try to offer a more amiable, humorous and friendlier look at the current state of affairs.

Working with food and design in our daily studio work, we got to think of the many foods that organically wrap around our faces, covering mouth and nose. After playing with cabbage, radicchio, and co, we created a Corona food portrait series. These food masks most certainly don’t protect us against any virus. Yet, they might help us draw a friendlier image of this special pandemic.

via Moss and Fog