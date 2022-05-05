An Amusing Mashup That Turns the Rocky III Theme ‘Eye of the Tiger’ Into a Merle Haggard Country Song

In honor of the 40th anniversary of the Rocky III theme “Eye of the Tiger” by the band Survivor, prolific video editor Bill McClintock combined a slowed-down version of the lyrics with the classic Merle Haggard song “Goodbye Comes Hard for Me”. This unlikely combination gave the upbeat motivational hit a distinct country flavor.

This May marks the 40th anniversary of “Eye of the Tiger”!

McClintock also mashed it with “Rock Steady” by The Whispers for a funky rendition of the song that’s flavored with a little bit of Jimi Hendrix.