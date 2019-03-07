‘Eye of the Beholder’, A Film About the Talented Artists Behind the Imaginative Art of Dungeons & Dragons

Cavegirl Productions and X-Ray Films have joined forces to create highly anticipated film Eye of the Beholder: The Art of Dungeons and Dragons. The film is about the uniquely imaginative and lavish illustrations that were vividly present on all things Dungeons & Dragons. The film crew talks to artists, players, authors, and others who contributed to this incredible phenomenon that took the world by storm since its introduction in the 1970s. The film is scheduled for digital release on May 14, 2019.

EYE OF THE BEHOLDER: The Art of Dungeons and Dragons is an exciting new documentary that explores the history, influence, and stories behind the artwork that helps create the worlds in which we all play. The movie profiles D&D artists – both past and present – and also features former TSR insiders, game designers, authors, and fans. EYE OF THE BEHOLDER is a celebration of the art we all love so much.

via GeekTyrant