A Drunken Comedian’s Present Self Attempts Explain the State of the World to Her October 2020 Self

Comedian Julie Nolke (previously), who has been attempting to explain the near future to different versions of her previous self throuhout 2020, came back from December 2020 in a drunken state to visit the October 2020 version of herself. Despite the fact that things are looking up a bit around the world, the future Julie was near tears when she realized that there would no longer be a need for these amusing videos anymore. The present Julie was a bit perturbed to hear why her future self was so upset.

Wait, wait, wait, let me get this straight. You’re upset because as the world collectively gets better, you don’t get to make these videos anymore. Okay, I’m going to ignore how selfish and ridiculous that sounds. And we’re going to cheers to an end to 2020 and finally a little good news. You’re going to be okay. You should be relieved! We don’t have to make one of these videos again.

Here are Nolke’s three previous interactions with herself.