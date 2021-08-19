Comedian Tries to Explain the Confusing State of the World in August 2021 to Her December 2020 Self

Comedian Julie Nolke (previously), who has been attempting to explain the near future to different versions of her past self throughout the pandemic, visited from August 2021 to explain the confusing state of the world to her December 2020 self. At first, the December version was a little peeved that she had to wait eight long months to get news from the future but got over it quickly. When asked about the state of the world in August 2021, the future version tried to come up with some good news, although it was difficult.

What would happen if I tried to explain what’s happening now to the December 2020 version of myself?