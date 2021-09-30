Microbiology Student Takes Requests For What Foods and Liquids He Should Examine Under a Microscope

Justice Dodson, an IMZ pharmacy technician and microbiology student at UC Davis in California, enjoys putting various foods and liquids under a microscope in order to see how they look when magnified. This hobby has gotten so popular that he now takes requests in regard to what he’s viewing through TikTok. While Dodson enjoys the requests, he’s often stated that he “could look at pond water all day”.

I have always had a passion for science and have enjoyed observing things at a microscopic scale.

Here’s a compilation of several of Dodson’s videos.