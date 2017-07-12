The Evolution of YouTube’s Website Layout Since It Was First Launched on February 14, 2005

4096 has created an interesting animated video that gives us a look at the evolution of YouTube‘s website layout since it was first launched on February 14th, 2005.
A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.
by Justin Page at on
4096 has created an interesting animated video that gives us a look at the evolution of YouTube‘s website layout since it was first launched on February 14th, 2005.
In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.
Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!
Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:
1. We offer hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.
2. We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.
3. Our email list features each day’s blog posts.
Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.