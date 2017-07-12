Laughing Squid

The Evolution of YouTube’s Website Layout Since It Was First Launched on February 14, 2005

4096 has created an interesting animated video that gives us a look at the evolution of YouTube‘s website layout since it was first launched on February 14th, 2005.

YouTube Evolution

via Tastefully Offensive

