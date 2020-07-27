A Sleek 3D Animated Evolution of the World’s Tallest Buildings From 1901 Through to the Year 2022

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Canadian animator FilmCore created a sleek and beautiful 3D animation showing how the world’s tallest buildings have grown in size and evolved from 1901 through to future construction in 2022.

A 3D Size Comparison of the World’s Tallest Building as it’s changed throughout our history!

The series begins with Philadelphia City Hall, which stands at 167 meters (548 feet) high and culminates with the Dubai Creek Tower which is planned to be an incredible 1121 meters (3680 feet) high.

via The Awesomer