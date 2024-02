An Animated Evolution of New York City (1524–2023)

InfoGeek captured the incredible evolution of New York City, as it was in the pre-revolutionary era of 1524, when it was a Dutch trading post and all the way through to the incredible bustling international metropolis that it became in modern day.

Evolution of New York City, the Big Apple from 1524 to 2023. Witness the transformation of the city that never sleeps, … Dive into the journey to learn more about the rich history of New York City.

via The Awesomer