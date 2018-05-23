Laughing Squid

An Amazing Piano Arrangement of the Evolution of Meme Music From 1500 AD Through Present Day

The talented pianist Lord Vinheteiro stared straight into the camera and performed an interpretive piano arrangement evolution of meme music beginning with “Greensleeves” at around 1500 AD and concluding in present day with the Luis Fonsi song “Despacito“. This range covered a lot of very popular songs including the Rickrolling theme song “Never Gonna Give You Up“.

Evolution of memes music is a video where I show how the meme songs evolved during the last 500 years. These music of memes were arranged for piano by Lord Vinheteiro.


